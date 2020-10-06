Blockbuster moves we’d love to see before NFL trade deadline

The 2020 NFL trade deadline is less than a month away. The common theme around the NFL right now is that said trade deadline will be more active than in the past. This is interesting given that recent years have seen a bevy of trade activity around Halloween.

A total of four teams find themselves without a win at the quarter pole of the season. Another six teams are undefeated. These are among those we expect to be most active.

From a future Hall of Fame wide receiver in Ohio to a Super Bowl quarterback in Georgia, here’s a look at some NFL stars who we would love to see traded ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline. We also check in on the best potential trade destination for each player.

Cincinnati Bengals trade A.J. Green to the Philadelphia Eagles

Despite their success and ability to be competitive under rookie quarterback Joe Burrow this year, the Bengals have not gotten much from seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green. The future Hall of Famer has tallied a mere 14 receptions for 119 yards and zero touchdowns in four games this season. That’s not what Cincinnati had envisioned when it placed the expensive $18.17 million franchise tag on the 32-year-old receiver during the spring.

It seems pretty clear that Green’s long tenure with Cincinnati will come to an end following the 2020 season. If so, the team might want to capitalize on any remaining trade value. That’s where the Eagles could make some sense. We previously focused on general manager Howie Roseman having to look at the trade market to upgrade a team’s roster that heads into Week 5 with a 1-2-1 record. That starts at wide receiver with both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson sidelined by injuries. The money might be an issue here, but teams can find a way to make a trade of this ilk work under the salary cap. It just takes some imagination.