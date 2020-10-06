Billie Eilish Reveals the Important Advice Alicia Keys Gave Her

Alicia Keys bestowed wise words to Billie Eilish.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the 18-year-old singer virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her brother, singer-songwriter FINNEAS, and talked about their major Grammy sweep in January. The sibling duo took home 11 Grammys in total, which apparently they weren’t expecting at all.

“It was pretty peak, not because we won, but just because we were there. Just being nominated is so amazing and rare. So that was…we were already happy,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I remember when we got there that morning me and FINNEAS were like, ‘We’re good, we don’t need to win. We’re already here. We’re not worried if we win or don’t win. It’s just amazing that we get to be here.'”

The “bad guy” singer also shared a personal phone call she received from Alicia following her epic night of wins.

“The next day, we were over here and Alicia Keys called me and she wanted to congratulate me and she basically said on the phone which is something I hold so dear to me,” Billie began. “Because you know she won a billion Grammys when she was really young. And she called me and was like, ‘I just wanted to say, don’t be embarrassed for being dope.'”