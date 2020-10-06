Bheki Cele condemns ‘lawlessness’ outside Senekal court, calls for protestors to be arrested

Police minister Bheki Cele has labelled alleged actions by people protesting outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as “lawlessness”, and has called for those found to have taken part to be arrested.

The minister was commenting after a large group of demonstrators allegedly torched a vehicle and stormed the court’s holding cell where those alleged to have murdered a young farm worker were being kept.

Cele said on Tuesday night that police had to use tear gas to disperse the “violent” group.

“This type of lawlessness can’t be justified nor taken lightly,” he said.

“There is no logic when these protestors burn a police van, which is the same resource that is meant to assist them. It is also baffling why the anger of this community is being directed towards the police, when arrests have been made by the police and the suspects are before the courts.”

