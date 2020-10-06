BBC has failed to connect with white working class audiences, says diversity tsar

June Sarpong (pictured in March in London’s Southbank Centre) said her work to reach under-represented groups would extend beyond black and Asian people to encompass people of all races who are economically disadvantaged

The BBC has failed to connect with white working class audiences and must do more to make them feel represented, according to its head of diversity.

June Sarpong said her work to reach under-represented groups would extend beyond black and Asian people to include working class communities and their concerns, including immigration.

The presenter made the remarks at a virtual Ofcom summit where she also spoke about being the only black person in the room at BBC conference meetings.

She said: ‘Often the BAME audience gets a lot of focus, in that the BBC doesn’t represent BAME audiences enough, and we talk about young people.

‘But we know that we’ve had serious issues in terms of our connection with C2DE [working class] audiences and I think it’s about getting the balance.

‘As somebody who is an advocate for diversity, I’m always making sure I’m banging the drum for working class audiences because I come from a working class background, my parents were immigrants, we grew up in a white, working class community.

‘And I totally understand when it comes to immigration, that is the community that has actually lived it, and often we don’t have the sort of nuanced debate around this stuff that we need to.’

Sarpong praised new director-general Tim Davie, who she said ‘is ensuring we don’t ignore any part of our audience,’ Sarpong said.

But speaking to Ofcom’s Small Screen: Big Debate virtual conference, she said the broadcaster’s survival depends on doing more.

‘Now the audience themselves are very vocal, and not just of the BBC or of broadcasters but of any institution and company in general,’ she said.

‘We understand that it’s absolutely vital for our success and our survival. It’s no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have.’

Sarpong was asked whether media portrayals of Mr Davie – as someone who reversed the decision not to air the lyrics for traditional anthems on Last Night of the Proms – was a threat to diversity.

Sarpong denied this and said the BBC ‘ethos’ was ‘about being for all of us’.

She added: ‘In a way our survival is also in the balance and this is a key part of ensuring we are here for another 100 years.’

The diversity tsar also told the conference how she is the only black person in the room at Corporation executive meetings.

The BBC executive, who is paid £75,000 a year for her three day a week role, is the only black person on an executive committee of 11 people.

Asked what she saw around table in her role, she said: ‘I see what has been the story of my life, in terms of my career…I am the only one in the room. Nothing new there.

‘But the difference was we weren’t even in the room before, so at least there’s someone in the room.’

She pointed to the fact that new BBC rules mean there are at least two people from diverse backgrounds on every decision-making body.

While Sarpong is the only black executive on the executive committee, another of its members Gautam Rangarajan is also understood to be from an ethnically diverse background.