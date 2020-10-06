‘Batwheels’ Animated Preschool Series Ordered HBO Max, Cartoon Network

RELATED STORIES

Batwheels, an animated preschool series about “sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles,” has revved up production at Warner Bros. Animation and will ultimately park at Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Starring “the most heroic and iconic vehicles from the DC universe,” the action-adventure comedy series follows “a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City, working alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes.”

“Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience,” reads the series synopsis. “Led by Bam (aka the Batmobile), the Batwheels — including Bibi (Batgirl’s cycle), Red (the Redbird), Jett (the Batwing) and Buff (the Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.”

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement. “I can’t wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”