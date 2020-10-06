Bathurst International postponed due to COVID-19

Ex-Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello will have to wait until next year to race on one of Australia’s most iconic layouts.

Officials on Wednesday said the inaugural Bathurst International at Mount Panorama has been postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Barrichello, who won 11 Formula 1 Grand Prix races in an F1-record 322 starts — a mark equalled by Kimi Raikkonen last month in Russia — would have had to go into a 14-day quarantine in Australia before the November 12-15 series of races because of current restrictions for incoming international travelers.

The 48-year-old Brazilian driver was scheduled to drive in the S5000 open-wheel race. The S5000s are Australia’s fastest racing cars and could have broken the lap record on the 6.2km layout which includes famous hills and sharp turns and is part of residential traffic when races are not being held.

A wide view of the iconic Mount Panorama circuit during last year’s Bathurst 1000 Supercars race. (Getty)

The track, first used for racing in the late 1930s, also hosts Australia’s biggest domestic race each year, the Bathurst 1000, which is scheduled to be held October 18.

The Australian Racing Group and Bathurst Regional Council say the event could only have gone ahead if border restrictions were lifted and mandatory quarantine periods scrapped.

ARG chief executive Matt Braid said it was an “impossible situation … it is obviously very disappointing to postpone the inaugural running of the Bathurst International.”

Race officials had also hoped to attract ex-Formula One drivers Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso, although none of those drivers had been confirmed.

A date for next year’s race has not been determined.