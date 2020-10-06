Bam Adebayo plans to return for Game 4

Heat big man Bam Adebayo intends to return for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night vs. the Lakers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Adebayo has missed the past two games due to a neck strain, but he has made good progress in the last two days, tweets Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Getting Adebayo back in the lineup would be a major boost for a Heat team that has been relying on Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk to man the middle for much of the Finals. Olynyk has averaged 20.5 PPG during the last two games, while Leonard was a +13 in Miami’s Game 3 win, but neither player is the sort of dynamic two-way threat that Adebayo is.

While it sounds as if Adebayo will be back in Miami’s lineup on Tuesday night, there has been no update yet on starting point guard Goran Dragic, who is listed as doubtful due to his torn left plantar fascia and acknowledged on Monday that his chances of playing in Game 4 are low.

I wouldn’t expect Dragic to get the green light to play on Tuesday, and his status for the rest of the series remains up in the air, so the Heat will continue to lean on rookie Kendrick Nunn at the point.