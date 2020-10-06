Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review



2.5/5

Absurd satire

There’s no concept of a stoner comedy in India. Hence, it’s remarkable that director Ashish R. Shukla has made one. Though the stoner part comes right at the end. Nevertheless, both its protagonists are so clueless towards what’s happening with them that they might as well be stoned. But the film doesn’t just revolve around drugs. It also touches upon the corporate-politician nexus, the Godman network, student politics, and inept governance. Some of the jokes concerning UP politics only an insider will get. Through its varied characters, the film comments on everything from Bollywood stars to the plight of the farmers.

The film’s plot is long and convoluted. Thankfully, a new thing crops up every ten minutes or so to keep you engaged. What’s interesting is that the writers have cooked up some really weird characters. A straightforward lady Inspector (Nidhi Singh) is paired with a sex-crazed husband (Namit Das) who wants to get her pregnant at any cost. Two thieves are both shown to be in love with an exotic dancer called Sapna (Flora Saini), an assassin (Ram Kapoor) is shown to be fond of telling stories and so on. Perhaps the weirdest character is that of Pankaj Mishra, who is supposed to be a know-it-all person, who is then revealed to be an urban Naxal and ultimately shown to be modelled on Jason Statham (we kid you not!) from The Transporter, who has a hidden lair full of guns. Now that’s proper stoner comedy treatment alright.

The story revolves around two clueless collegians — Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan playing Bony and Fundoo respectively who are constantly failing their engineering exams. They are asked by Bakchod Baba (Sanjay Mishra) to rob a bank — he even gives them a readymade plan. They somehow bungle up the job and get caught. The only problem is that someone has already robbed the bank and taken everything. There’s something called Kohinoor which has the potential to destabilize the government if it falls into wrong hands and as a result, Ram Kapoor’s character gets called in to eliminate everything involved in the fiasco and retrieve Kohinoor. As the bodies pile up, the police find that the only people who can help them with the case are our clueless dummies.

The dialogue is fast and irreverent, the happenings get more ludicrous by the minute and the film gets more and more politicised as it progresses. The entire ensemble cast has somehow convinced themselves that they live in a Kafkaesque setting and support each other admirably. What the film needed was a bit of a perspective. The director has seemingly adopted a let’s roll with whatever we feel like doing today policy, which ultimately undermines its impact. It must be mentioned that Sanjay Mishra has the ability to deadpan anything. Watch the film just for his antics and you won’t get disappointed.

