B. Smith’s Husband Reveals His Girlfriend ‘Took Off’ After Wife’s Death

During an interview with Jean Shafiroff, Dan Gasby also makes it clear that Alex Lerner never lived in his and the former model’s house like what the media previously said.

Last year, Dan Gasby sparked controversy after he opened up about dating Alex Lerner while taking care of his wife B. Smith who suffered from Alzheimer’s. The businessman has recently given an update on their relationship during an interview with Jean Shafiroff on “Successful Philanthropy”, revealing that they broke up after Smith’s passing.

He told the author and socialite, “She took off and you know, whatever. I wish her well. Life has a way of–whatever you deserve you’ll ultimately get and that’s fine.” During the interview, Dan also took the time to clear the air regarding speculations about their romance, making it clear that Alex never lived with him and Smith like what the media said.

“She never lived there. That was an angry woman–there was a room where she could stay and put stuff if she wanted to put stuff,” he said, blaming the press and their race for it. “But the press and because of the racial situation, the press and certain people had a field day with that. My wife dated white men, Asian men. I dated white, Black, whatever. Some people are not comfortable with that. But Alex Learner never lived at my house. She was there on weekends, twice a month. And I’d go into town and stay at her place on occasion.”

Gasby also stressed that there was never bad blood between Alex and Smith. Rather, the blonde lady was very kind to the former model. “She was very kind to B. when she was there. B. was lovely, even through Alzheimer’s,” he recalled. “Me and my daughter still laugh at it, they have a tendency–some people are really violent or really mean. When she got mad, she would just make up words because she couldn’t figure out how to say curse words. And we would just laugh. And she would start laughing.”





Gasby first opened up about his romance with Alex last year, revealing that they first met at a bar in summer 2017. Even though Alex initially didn’t have any plan on dating a married man, she had a change of heart after meeting Smith for the first time.

Even though the family seemed to be fine with their relationship, online folks did not feel the same as they pointed out that Smith’s illness made her unable to advocate for herself. Despite that, the pair kept dating until Smith passed away in February of this year.