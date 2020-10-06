B Scott’s Husband: My White Girlfriend ‘TOOK OFF’ And Left Me All Alone!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Legendary entrepreneur B Smith’s husband Dan Gasby made news last year, after he announced that he had taken on a Caucasian girlfriend – while his B Smith was struggling with Alzheimers disease. At the time, MTO received news reports that Dan had “moved in” his new girlfriend into B Smith’s home, while B was there too.

