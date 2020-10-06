Ayushmann Khurrana works out hard to transform into a beefy avatar for his next film



Ayushmann Khurrana is one brilliant actor and we all know about it. He transforms like a chameleon for his roles and for his next one, he’s going the extra mile. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s next film where he plays a cross-functional athlete.

Now to look every bit an athlete, the actor is making sure that he pumps up to transform himself. The actor shared a picture today where we see his toned arms lifting weights. The actor has captioned the picture, “Its going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong.” Well looks like he’s surely going to amaze us with his act and with that hot body, he’s working hard for. Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul, Abhimanyu Dassani dropped fire emoticons on his post and even wished him luck. One look at that picture and we know that the actor is working really hard.





We love Ayushmann’s fitness spirit. Earlier this month, he had taken to cycling since the gyms were shut due to the pandemic. Ayushmann will be seen with Vaani Kapoor in Abhishek’s next.