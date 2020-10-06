Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the first vehicle he got after school

Ayushmann Khurrana has seen the journey of being a regular Punjabi boy from Chandigarh to being a superstar in the past few years. His never rushed his process and that’s what made him who he is. The actor openly accepts that he made his way to becoming an actor after trying his hand at various other things like being a radio presenter, reality show contestant, anchor and more. He has lived his journey and then when he became a success story almost overnight post the release of his first film Vicky Donor, the hard work of all the years suddenly paid off.

We decide to look to back to the time when Ayushmann spoke about the first vehicle he had as a teenager. The actor revealed that it was a Kinetic Honda in the 10th standard and post his 12th grade he got a Yahama RS135. Well, from that to driving Audis and BMWs now, the actor has come a long way.