Armie Hammer Mourning Grandmother’s Death

WENN

Armie Hammer has shared an emotional tribute following the death of his beloved grandmother.

The 34-year-old “Call Me by Your Name” actor took to Instagram on Monday night (05Oct20) with a photo of his late relative and a brief message confirming she had passed away.

“There just aren’t words to describe the loss,” he penned. “I love you so much, Grandma.” He didn’t share any further details, including a cause of death.

Hammer’s post comes amid a difficult time for the star, who earlier this year split with wife Elizabeth Chambers after 10 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children – Harper, five, and Ford, three.

The actor also struggled with depression due to pandemic. “I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine. “I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?’ And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week.”

“It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful,” he added.

“I’ve been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you’re not, you’re doing something wrong.”