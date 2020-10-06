Arlo Introduces Pro 4 Security Camera With Easier Wi-Fi Setup, But Lacks HomeKit at Launch [Updated]

Accessory maker Arlo today introduced the Pro 4, a new version of its security camera that connects directly to Wi-Fi for easier setup as a standalone security solution, eliminating the need for a separate base station.



Like its Pro 3 predecessor, the Pro 4 features 2K video resolution with HDR, a 160-degree viewing angle, an integrated spotlight and siren, color night vision, two-way audio, and a wire-free, weather-resistant design. A removable, rechargeable battery continues to provide up to six months of battery life per charge.

Unfortunately, the Pro 4 is not compatible with HomeKit at launch, according to the Arlo website. The Pro 3 gained HomeKit support five months after it launched, so it is possible that the Pro 4 will receive HomeKit in a future software update. We’ve reached out to Arlo for comment on their HomeKit plans and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

Arlo also introduced the Ultra 2, a new HomeKit-enabled security camera with improved range and connectivity compared to the original Ultra, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet.

The Pro 4 is available for pre-order at Arlo.com and Best Buy starting today for $199.99, while Ultra 2 one- and two-camera kits start at $299.99 and are available for pre-order at Arlo.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. Each camera comes with a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial, providing extended 30-day rolling cloud storage for video recordings.

Update: Arlo informed that it is “working to have Apple HomeKit available on products,” but it has no updates to share regarding the Pro 4 at this time.