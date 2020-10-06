Ariana Biermann Reveals How “Serious” She & Boyfriend Aaron Scott Are

Ariana’s model man is actually an identical twin, which Ariana confirms can be “weird” at times.

“It is actually kind of interesting because it’s different to see out there the exact same human being but completely different,” she says. “And like every aspect of it is just weird and if I’m in the kitchen when I’m with both of them, I’m like, ‘Oh my god there’s two of you, what is happening?’…Like, I don’t get it that there’s two, it’s incredible, but also kind of scary and like weird to think like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s two of my boyfriends.'”

Don’t miss the season eight premiere of Don’t Be Tardy tonight (Oct. 6) at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

