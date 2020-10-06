Apple today shared a short teaser trailer for “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” an upcoming Bruce Springsteen documentary that’s set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 23.

The documentary will feature Springsteen recording live with The E Street Band for the first time in 35 years, and it will be available exclusively on Apple Music. From the ‌Apple TV,zwnj;+ description of the documentary:

A tribute to the E Street Band, rock ‘n’ roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen’s life, this documentary captures Bruce reflecting on love and loss while recording with his full band for the first time since Born in the U.S.A.

The release of the documentary is timed with the release of the “Letter to You” album, which is also launching on October 23. A song from the album, “Letter to You” is already out with a music video available.

The full album features nine newly released songs along with new recordings of three unreleased compositions from the 1970s.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Teaser for Bruce Springsteen Documentary 'Letter to You' Coming to Apple TV+ on October 23,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums