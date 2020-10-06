Amanza Smith On Why Her Taye Diggs Romance Was “Never Going to Work”

Taye and Amanza decided to go their separate ways in 2018, but the Selling Sunset star still has nothing but sweet things to say about the actor. “He’s a beautiful human being,” she added.

The real estate agent also opened up about her brief romance with the former N*SYNC band member, JC. “I dated him off and on for many years,” she said, noting that they still remain close today. “Mary [Fitzgerald] and I would go to the concerts and think we were so cool.”

While Amanza has been with a few “regular dudes,” she explained her reasoning for dating some of the more famous ones.

“I have dated so many regular dudes, but then my friends don’t remember any of the regular dudes, they remember the fancy dudes,” she described. “They’re like, ‘Why don’t you just date someone regular?’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m not f–king regular. I have a big personality. I like big personalities.'”