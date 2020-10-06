Amanda Bynes’ Next Major Project Could Include Her Very Own Perfume

Amanda Bynes is making money moves.

The She’s The Man star’s attorney, David Esquibias, tells E! News that the former actress is considering venturing into the world of fragrances. “Amanda is very entrepreneurial,” the attorney shares. “She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line.”

Amanda recently teased her business ventures on her newly re-branded Instagram account titled “Matte Black Online Store.” She took down all prior posts in July, and now has one photo of herself with a jet-black hairstyle.

However, her attorney warns, “But, don’t get too excited! She is still a student at FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise] earning her degree.”

The 34-year-old previously graduated with an associate’s degree in March 2019, before taking a break to focus on “working on herself.”

Her family attorney, Tamar Arminak, shared, “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”