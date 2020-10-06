All of the TV Shows That Were Forced to End Because of COVID-19

Oof, this one hurt more than a body slam.

Netflix made the move to cancel the ’80s wrestling drama after previously renewing it for a final season back in 2019. Production on the fourth season had begun in February and one episode had been completely before it had to shut down.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of Glow due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of Glow with us and the world.”

Flahive and Mensch also spoke out about the cancellation.

“COVID has killed actual humans,” they wrote in a statement. “It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow.”