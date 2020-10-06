Ajay Devgn’s Brother Anil Devgan Passes Away

Ajay Devgn is, without doubt, one of the most revered and adored actors of Bollywood. He took to social media today to reveal that his brother Anil Devgan passed away last night. Ajay has always been extremely close to his family and the news has come as a big blow to the family. The actor also wrote in his post that due to the pandemic, the family will not be hosting a prayer meet for people.

Ajay wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.” RIP Anil Devgan!