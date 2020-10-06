‘Access Hollywood’ tape nearly sinks Trump’s presidential campaign

Donald Trump was pressured to drop out of the presidential race on October 7, 2016, after the release of a damning audio tape of him bragging about his sexual exploits.

In the tape, recorded on a bus before a cameo appearance on Days of Our Lives, Mr Trump was speaking to Access Hollywood reporter Billy Bush.

Mr Trump talked about trying to have sex with Bush’s married co-host, remarking on her “big phony tits”, before speaking on soap actress Arianne Zucker.

“I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them,” Mr Trump said.

“It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”