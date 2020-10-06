Aaron Rodgers unhappy about staying in Green Bay during bye

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are heading into the bye week with a 4-0 record, but the quarterback says he’s not exactly looking forward to the week off. Why? Because thanks to COVID protocol, he’s going to have to stay in Green Bay.

“It sucks, it totally sucks,” Rodgers told reporters. “Obviously, it is what it is; especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks. It is what it is. We’ll be here. We’ll make the most of it, but it sucks.”

Most years, Rodgers would be able to do some traveling and get a much-needed mini-vacation before finishing off the season, but obviously, the coronavirus has changed everything. And with the recent outbreaks, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed on a new policy that requires players to stay in their home cities during their bye week so that they can be tested daily to limit any potential outbreaks. And let’s face it, as far as NFL cities go, Green Bay ain’t exactly New York, Los Angeles or even Cleveland.

But still, Rodgers can take some solace in knowing that he is playing like he discovered the fountain of youth during the offseason. Along with leading the Packers to a perfect record so far, Rodgers has firmly placed himself in the MVP conversation by completing over 70% of his passes while tossing 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Packers are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, which should be an epic battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.