Aamir Khan instructs the team of Laal Singh Chaddha to only use Sakha cabs driven by women in Delhi



Aamir Khan is known for his philanthropic work and for always reaching out to people in need. A few years back, a cab service called Sakha made an appearance on his show, Satyameva Jayate, for employing only female drivers who’ve been victims of domestic abuse.

Now according to reports on an online portal, Aamir Khan who’s currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, has instructed his team to use only Sakha cabs which ply in the capital. The actor has made sure that during their Delhi schedule, the team only uses Sakha cabs for travelling. In fact, he’s even made arrangements for the female drivers’ stay. The crew will need them for the next 45 days of shoot. The superstar wants to ensure their safety in the pademic. Now isn’t it really sweet of the actor to support them?

Laal Singh Chaddha will release next year in December. It was earlier supposed to release this Christmas but due to the pandemic, the actor has shifted the release date by a whole year. Clearly, the actor considers Christmas his lucky date.