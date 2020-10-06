2020 World Series tickets sell out in roughly 90 minutes

Less than a week after Major League Baseball announced that up to 11,500 fans will be permitted to attend 2020 National League Championship Series and World Series games held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, tickets for the Fall Classic quickly sold out.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Tuesday afternoon that all official World Series tickets sold out in approximately 90 minutes. MLB sold seats in “pods” of four and declared that individual seats within pods cannot be broken up and sold separately.

Additionally, spectators must wear masks inside the ballpark when not actively eating or drinking and respect social distancing guidelines.

Game 1 of the NLCS, scheduled for Oct. 12, will be the first MLB contest to welcome fans since the league temporarily halted play in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American League Championship Series played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, will hot have fans in attendance.

Following the postseason’s wild-card round, the eight remaining teams will move to bubble sites in California and Texas for the divisional series. Heading into Tuesday night, the New York Yankees held a 1-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Houston Astros had a chance to take a 2-0 edge over the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-5 in their series opener Tuesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-five showdown later Tuesday night.