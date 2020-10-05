Your Tuesday Briefing

Trump says he will leave hospital
Despite lingering questions about his condition, President Trump said that he intended to leave Walter Reed medical center on Monday. He has been hospitalized for a coronavirus infection since Friday.
Mr. Trump tweeted: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, later said that the president’s health had improved and that he would return to the White House.
The president has been eager to leave the hospital and show the country that he has not been sidelined by the virus. His medical team has presented mixed messages, saying that he was feeling well but also that his blood oxygen levels had dropped at least twice and that he had been prescribed a drug normally reserved for patients with severe cases of Covid-19.
White House outbreak: On Monday, the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, became the latest person in the president’s inner circle to announce that she had tested positive for the virus. Ms. McEnany said she would be quarantining. Two other press team members tested positive.
China’s tone shifts toward fighting words
Chinese propaganda is rarely subtle, but the torrent of bombast online and in state media in recent weeks is potentially ominous.
New videos target the U.S. and Taiwan, which are getting closer, and have surfaced at the same as a series of military drills. Together, they intend to signal that China would not shrink from a military clash.
The prospect of war remains remote, but the risk is that the propaganda could translate into more provocative actions. Recent military moves in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait raise the possibility of actual clashes, intended or not.
Beijing seems particularly alarmed by debate in Washington about whether the U.S. should explicitly state its willingness to defend Taiwan from a military attack.
Details: One of the videos features the chorus “if war breaks out, this is my answer” and shows soldiers running through a forest as bombs explode. Another video featured a simulated airstrike on Guam, the American territory in the Pacific.
A suicide crisis in Japan
From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan’s top acting award three times, had recently given birth to her second child and appeared in a box-office favorite last year.
Ms. Takeuchi, 40, died late last month, apparently in a suicide. A succession of suicides of Japanese film and television stars has shown the burdens of a society where many feel that they must conceal their personal struggles.
The authorities are reporting an alarming rise in suicides within Japan’s general public during the coronavirus pandemic, after a decade of hard-won decline from some of the highest rates in the world.
Details: In August, there was a nearly 16 percent increase in suicides compared with a year earlier, with the number spiking by 74 percent among teenage girls and women in their 20s and 30s.
Quotable: “As a society, we feel like we cannot show our weaknesses, that we must hold all of it in,” said Yasuyuki Shimizu, director of the Japan Suicide Countermeasures Promotion Center.
If you have 6 minutes, this is worth it
Kamala Harris’s teenage years in Montreal
At the age of 12, the future U.S. vice-presidential nominee moved to Montreal from California and spent her formative years in a multicultural environment typical of many Canadian public schools. She was an extroverted American, who dreamed of becoming a lawyer and liked dancing to Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.
Our Canada correspondent looked at how the Montreal high school years shaped Kamala Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother is from India. She “melted with everyone,” said one of her former schoolmates.
Here’s what else is happening
WeChat: The messaging app, with its billion users worldwide, has created a sense of community and belonging for immigrants. But it has also exposed them to a cascade of disinformation and Chinese government propaganda, our reporting found.
Red Bull heir in Thailand: Interpol has issued a “red notice” for the fugitive grandson of the energy drink company’s founder. He fled Thailand after he struck and killed a police officer in his Ferrari in 2012. The authorities were criticized for dropping charges against him in July.
Snapshot: Above, police arresting a woman at a protest in Tel Aviv over the weekend. As the number of coronavirus cases surged and a second lockdown was imposed, many residents lashed out at the government and took to the streets, building on a movement calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation.
What we’re reading: This Los Angeles Times profile of the singer Stevie Nicks. Dan Saltzstein, deputy editor for Special Sections, writes: “Who doesn’t love Stevie Nicks? Take her attitude about the pandemic. It’s, as the kids say, a mood.”
