Your Tuesday Briefing

Trump says he will leave hospital

Despite lingering questions about his condition, President Trump said that he intended to leave Walter Reed medical center on Monday. He has been hospitalized for a coronavirus infection since Friday.

Mr. Trump tweeted: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, later said that the president’s health had improved and that he would return to the White House.

The president has been eager to leave the hospital and show the country that he has not been sidelined by the virus. His medical team has presented mixed messages, saying that he was feeling well but also that his blood oxygen levels had dropped at least twice and that he had been prescribed a drug normally reserved for patients with severe cases of Covid-19.

White House outbreak: On Monday, the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, became the latest person in the president’s inner circle to announce that she had tested positive for the virus. Ms. McEnany said she would be quarantining. Two other press team members tested positive.