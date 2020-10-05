Yo Yo Honey Singh to feature in a song alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga



Sanjay Gupta is gung ho about his next Mumbai Saga which brings John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi together for the first time. The makers slowly and gradually resumed shooting to wrap up the film soon and we hear that they recently shot for a special number featuring leads John and Emraan, and joining them was Yo Yo Honey Singh.



For this track, Yo Yo Honey Singh will feature in the song which is titled Shor Machayegaa. According to reports in Times Of India the song was shot within two days with all safety measures taken in account. Honey Singh has collaborated with 20 year old Hommie Dilliwala who’s a singer and a songwriter. Speaking more about the song, Honey Singh spoke to the daily saying, “We made this around 18 months ago, with a jungle-tribal theme in mind. It took us less than a day to write and produce the track. Uske baad toh hum usko Dilli ki sadkon pe bajate phir rahe the. We had other singles in the queue, but this song got pushed. Luckily, Sanjay sir liked it, and I was told it would be a part of his film.”

Honey Singh is excited about this song as he usually features in his own song videos. Mumbai Saga is a gritty-action drama and this will be the first time Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham collaborate. It will surely be an interesting watch to see these two actors on screen together and give us one epic action-drama.