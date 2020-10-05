Yahoo NFL DFS Picks Week 5: Daily fantasy football lineup advice for GPP tournaments

We hit on all of our WRs (Adam Thielen, Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller), our TE (Mark Andrews), and our D/ST (Eagles) in last week’s Yahoo DFS tournament lineup, but our RBs (David Johnson, David Montgomery) didn’t quite do enough. Deshaun Watson was fine at QB (how nice would it have been if that late TD to Fuller would have stood?), but Preston Williams really let us down as our boom-or-bust flex. Overall, we still had a decent day, but with scoring up around the league, “decent” leads to pretty modest winnings. We’ll look to improve with our Week 5 GPP lineup picks.

This week, we’re going with a value Panthers stack. It might be unnecessarily risky to use Teddy Bridgewater at QB when there are so many other high-ceiling studs out there, but getting him for cheap allows us to afford two of the highest-priced RBs while our competitors will likely mine for value at that position. All of our pass-catchers come with risks, so it’s going to be a boom-or-bust week. Let’s hope for some booms.

This lineup is for a Week 5 Yahoo DFS main slate tournament with a $200 budget (half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs)