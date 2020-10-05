Wood Harris & Ryan Hurst Reflect on Race in Remember the Titans

The pair then recalled a meeting they had with an unnamed white woman while filming Remember the Titans.

“And [Wood] said, ‘Just watch how she treats you, watch how she treats me,'” Hurst recalled. “We went in there, I sat down, and I was talking with her, and she was on her elbows leaning close to me. Then Wood walked over and she moved her chair back a little, leaned back, crossed her legs, crossed her arms, and Wood looked over at me and nodded at me.”

As for the important lesson it taught him about racism, Hurst reflected, “It just showed me, it doesn’t matter how socially aware [you are]. Experientially, as a white man, you’re born to be f–king ignorant.”

Harris attributed the situation to a discrepancy between the way Black and white people in the U.S. view racism.

“I realize white people don’t think about it because they don’t have to,” the Empire actor noted. “You can wake up in the morning and think, ‘I want to study and get a job.’ You can just go think about money. But I never had that as something I could do.”