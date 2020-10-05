Winners, losers from Chiefs’ Monday Night Football win over the Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted an undermanned New England Patriots squad at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday after the game was rescheduled following Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test.

Fresh off a dominating performance over the Baltimore Ravens last week, Kansas City slept through the first 45 minutes of the game before picking it up big time. Its defense also came to play against a talent-stricken Patriots offense.

When all was said and done, the defending champs came out on top by the score of 26-10. Here are the biggest winners and losers from Monday night as the Chiefs moved to 4-0 on the season.

Winner: Damien Harris puts up excellent performance

This former Alabama standout saw just four rush attempts as a rookie last season. A third-round pick back in 2019, Harris also missed the first three games of his sophomore campaign with a finger injury. Now that the Patriots are growing sour on injured back Sony Michel, Harris was finally given an opportunity to prove his worth Monday evening. He more than showed Bill Belichick and Co. what they might have moving forward.