Winners and losers from Eagles’ upset win over 49ers

The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers took on another injury-plagued team in that of the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. San Francisco was huge home favorites after two consecutive blowout wins.

However, it became apparent from the opening snap that Philadelphia was not about to let its 0-2-1 record drag the team down at Levi’s Stadium. Carson Wentz stepped up when it was needed the most. Philadelphia’s defensive line came to play big time.

On the other end, Nick Mullens put up a brutal performance for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He turned the ball over three times, pretty much giving the game away in the process.

In the end, Philadelphia came away with a hard-fought 25-20 victory to claim its first win of the season. Meanwhile, the 49ers fell to a 2-2. Here are the biggest winners and losers from this NFL Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers were waiting for this moment. Getting both Kittle and Deebo Samuel on the field together for the first time since Super Bowl LIV. While Samuel did not have much of an impact in his 2020 debut, Kittle was out there dominating Philadelphia’s defense.