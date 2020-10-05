Wild trade three-time All-Star goalie Devan Dubnyk to Sharks

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced on Monday afternoon that San Jose has acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk and a seventh-round 2022 NHL Draft pick from the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round selection in that same draft.

As part of the transaction, Minnesota retains 50% of Dubnyk’s salary.

Dubnyk, 34, was named to All-Star squads on three occasions (2016, 2017, 2019) during his tenure with the Wild. He holds a career regular-season record of 247-195-52 with a 2.58 goals against average and .915 save percentage. He has 32 shutouts in those 520 appearances.

In 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Dubnyk has tallied a record of 8-18 with a 2.72 GAA, .904 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts.

As Randy Johnson wrote for the Star Tribune, Dubnyk missed time during the 2019-20 season because his wife dealt with a serious medical issue that caused her to be hospitalized. Alex Stalock became Minnesota’s first-choice goalie during Dubnyk’s absence and started in the Wild’s four postseason games.

“Devan has been one of the league’s top goaltenders for many years, and after playing so many years in the Western Conference, is someone our hockey staff is very familiar with,” Wilson said in the prepared statement. “As we head into what will surely be a unique season, his acquisition gives us a high-quality and experienced tandem of netminders.”

Dubnyk is signed through the 2020-21 campaign.