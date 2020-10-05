Why Hailey Bieber Refused to Kiss Justin Bieber in Public

“The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” Hailey said. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

Justin is on the same page. “We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September,” the 26-year-old musician said. “We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.”

Over time, she has realized that her husband makes her feel “strong, sexy and tough.” Hailey described their relationship as profound, even though they’re seen as younger than they are.

“Although many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular. Instead we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality,” Hailey added. “We are as individuals and consequently we are together. Our chemistry is born from these private and profound awareness.”