White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus as Trump hopes for hospital release

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest person connected to President Donald Trump to contract COVID-19.

She says that she is experiencing no symptoms and had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ testing positive before her briefing last Thursday.

She says she will “begin the quarantine process”.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (AP)

It comes as Trump hopes to be discharged within hours from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 .

A day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade in a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans, White House officials say Trump is anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health is improving and volunteered that he could be discharged as early as Monday (Tuesday morning in AEDT) to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Trump has started the working week with a series of tweets just after 6am local on Monday, boasting of his high hopes for 2021 and appealing for his supporters to “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

He said the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team, but that Trump was “optimistic” he could be released Monday.

Trump has spent the weekend in medical care after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, a stunning development that injected a new layer of chaos into an already turbulent 2020 contest just one month before Election Day. No first-term president has suffered such a serious health setback so close to an election.

According to correspondent Alexis Daish, Trump no longer has a fever or shortness of breath, and is “up and about”. He is in the middle of a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir , one of the doctors treating him said during a briefing on Saturday — and on Sunday, stunned both supporters and detractors by taking a surprise drive-by to greet fans outside the hospital.

L: The White House is seen on October 4, 2020, in Washington. R: President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, October 4, 2020. (AP)

Mr Trump’s hospitalisation has refocused the election right where Democrat Joe Biden wants it: on Mr Trump’s uneven leadership throughout the pandemic. The Republican president has struggled to manage the nation’s response to the health crisis.

After ignoring his own health experts’ recommendations for several months, now he and several senior Republicans, not to mention first lady Melania Trump, are infected.

Mr Trump’s medical team and advisers offered conflicting information and refused to answer key questions about his health throughout the weekend.

White House physician, Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley, admitted on Sunday to not telling the full truth about Mr Trump’s condition the day before — including about two drops in his oxygen levels — to avoid overshadowing the “upbeat” official line on the President’s health.

He acknowledged that his evasive answers “came off that we were trying to hide something” but said that “wasn’t necessarily true,” adding that the President is “doing really well” and is responding to treatment.

The episodes prompted doctors to start treating Mr Trump with the steroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with COVID-19. It is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.

Dr Conley also hinted at more unrevealed details when he refused to say what was revealed by X-rays or CT scans of Mr Trump’s lungs.

“There’s some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern,” he said.

The approach taken by the President’s doctors has suggested to many experts that the White House has been downplaying the seriousness of his condition as he fights a disease in which a patient can quickly deteriorate during the course of the infection over a period of days.

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)

– Reported with Associated Press and CNN

