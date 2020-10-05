When Akshay Kumar gifted Mumbai police 1000 wrist bands to check body temperature

Akshay Kumar is the highest paid actor of Bollywood. The superstar has a massive inflow of money yearly and that makes his success enviable. Akshay has also done a lot for the people during the pandemic this year as he knows the responsibility that comes with having an overflow of resources. Akshay contributed to the PM Cares Fund and even gave money to the BMC, as well as did his bit to save Mumbai Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall. Another thing that the actor did was that he gave the Mumbai police 1000 wrist bands.

The bands helped them detect COVID-19 at an early stage while they were at the front as the bands helped in checking body temperature. Well, isn’t that something worth applauding?