What time are the NFL games tonight? TV schedule, channels for Monday night football doubleheader

“Monday Night Football” in Week 4 will actually provide two opportunities for NFL fans to watch all-time great quarterbacks sling the ball down the field.

Packers vs. Falcons will feature one of the greatest to ever suit up, Aaron Rodgers, against a winless Atlanta team led by Matt Ryan that’s trying to salvage its season. The Packers will have watched the NFC play already in Week 4 and will look to assert their audience on national television and move to 4-0 on the season. And in a rescheduled contest, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cam Newton-less New England Patriots.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

There are normally a lot of points scored when the Packers and Falcons teams match up – each of the last six meetings has seen both teams score at least 20 points. There’s no reason to expect any differently this year with two talented offenses taking on lesser defenses. It’s less certain whether the Pats can keep up with Mahomes while starting Brian Hoyer under center.

Below is more about the start times for the Monday night game in Week 4, plus everything you need to know to watch these two games on television.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 5 Matchup: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Start time: 7:05 p.m. ET

New England’s Brian Hoyer will get the bright lights for the first time this season, but the Pats did play the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 when Cam Newton was stuffed at the goal line attempting to win the game late.

Kansas City will play on Monday night for the second-straight week after beating the Ravens in Week 3. KC is back on prime time in Week 6 against the Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” so there are a couple quick turnarounds for the Chiefs, who also play Sunday in Week 5.

Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 Matchup : Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers Location : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

With the exception of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader back in Week 1 and this altered week, all Monday night games are scheduled for the same start time of 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Packers play on prime time for the second time in as many weeks after beating the Saints on Week 3’s “Sunday Night Football.” This is Green Bay’s only Monday night game of the season, although the Packers will appear once more on both Thursday and Sunday night games before the season’s conclusion.

Atlanta will play the first of its two prime-time games when it travels to Green Bay for Monday night’s contest. In Week 8, the Falcons will take on the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Besides that matchup with Carolina and a game against the Chargers in Week 14, the rest of the Falcons’ games this season kick off at a 1 p.m.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

CBS normally only broadcasts games in the afternoon windows during the NFL regular season, along with being in the Super Bowl and postseason rotation. Things are different in Week 4 due to positive COVID-19 tests to the Patriots’ Cam Newton and the Chiefs’ Jordan Ta’amu. To ensure enough follow-up testing, the NFL delayed the game until Monday night.

Because CBS already had the rights to this game, it’ll be broadcast on the network at 7:05 p.m. ET Monday. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call.

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV. In regards to Patriots-Chiefs, you can stream on CBS All Access.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17. It also includes the rescheduled Patriots-Chiefs game in Week 4.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.