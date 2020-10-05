Home Sports What channel is Patriots vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Patriots vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for postponed Week 4 NFL game

Lisa Witt
The greatest NFL dynasty of the past 20 years, New England, looks to slow the next dynasty-in-the-making, Kansas City, as the Patriots return to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since winning the 2018 AFC championship game there. The game was postponed from its original Sunday slot to Monday night.

The Patriots (2-1) will be without starting quarterback Cam Newton after he test positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has adapted his offense from the stationary Tom Brady to fit the dual-threat Newton in the first two weeks, but who the Patriots opt to go with under center between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham remains unclear. Running back Sony Michell comes off a week in which he rushed for 117 yards and the two longest carries of his career, which could spell bad news for a Chiefs defense that has struggled stopping the run, allowing 153 yards a game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (3-0) appear to have picked up just where they left off in winning last season’s Super Bowl. Mahomes is fifth in the league with 898 passing yards and has a pair of pass-catchers (Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce) who rank inside the top 25 of receiving yards. Mahomes completed passes to 11 different players on Monday night against the Ravens as he gashed their secondary for four scores.

Kansas City is about a touchdown favorite to remain undefeated on the year. The two teams most recently met in Week 14 of last season with the Chiefs winning 23-16 in New England. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the postponed Patriots vs. Chiefs game on Monday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 4 NFL schedule.

What channel is Patriots vs. Chiefs on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Boston): WBZ
  • TV channel (Kansas City): KCTV
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Jim Nantz and the always lovely Tony Romo are on the call. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the duo’s sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385, or the Chiefs broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Chiefs on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Patriots vs. Chiefs start time

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Chiefs is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET, on on CBS. for the rare Monday double-header on different networks. The previously scheduled “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN between Green Bay and Atlanta was pushed 8:50 p.m. ET.

NFL schedule Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Jets8:20 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 4

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jaguars at Bengals1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Cowboys1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Saints at Lions1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Vikings at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Seahawks at Dolphins1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at WFT1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Steelers at TitansPPDCBS, fuboTV
Colts at Bears1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bills at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Rams4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at ChiefsPPD.CBS, fuboTV
Eagles at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 5

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Chiefs7:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Falcons at Packers8:50 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 5at Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
6Bye
7Oct. 25vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 9 (Monday)at Jets8:15 p.m. ETESPN
10Nov. 15vs. Ravens8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29vs. Cardinals1 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 10 (Thursday)at Rams8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
15Dec. 20at Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28 (Monday)vs. Bills8:15 p.m. ETESPN
17Jan 3vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS

Chiefs schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 10 (Thursday)Houston Texans8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 28 (Monday)at Baltimore Ravens8:15 p.m. ETESPN
4Oct. 5New England Patriots4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11Las Vegas Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 15 (Thursday)at Buffalo Bills8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN
7Oct. 25at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8Carolina Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Las Vegas Raiders8:20 p.m. ETNBC
12Nov. 29at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6Denver Broncos8:20 p.m. ETNBC
14Dec. 13at Miami Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20at New Orleans Saints4:25 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 27Atlanta Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
17Jan. 3Los Angeles Chargers1 p.m. ETCBS

