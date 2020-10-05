What channel is Packers vs. Falcons on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ game in Week 4

Will Green Bay put up another monstrous offensive performance in an easy win or will Atlanta somehow snatch defeat from the jaws of victory yet again? The two teams share the spotlight in this week “Monday Night Football” matchup.

A 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers is playing some of his best football to date, completing his highest percentage of passes since 2012, posting the highest QBR of his career and averaging the most passing yards per game of his career since 2011. It helps when you have running back Aaron Jones who ranks second in the league with 303 rushing yards. Wide receiver Davante Adams missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury and could be limited again.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

For the second time in as many games, the Falcons (0-3) blew a late, double-digit lead, putting coach Dan Quinn firmly on the hot seat. Atlanta’s defense has allowed a league-worst 36.0 points per game, with the secondary only giving up fewer yards through the air than Seattle. Lost in all the failures of the defense has been how well quarterback Matt Ryan is playing. Ryan is third in the NFL with 961 yards and has passed for seven scores.

The Packers are 3-0 for the second-straight season and look to start with four wins for just the second time in Rodgers’ career. Green Bay has won six of its last seven “MNF” games.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Monday Night Football” game between the Packers and Falcons in Week 4.

What channel is Packers vs. Falcons on today?

Game : Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

In Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN, and is also available on TSN and RDS.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 Kickoff time: 8:50 p.m. ET

Packers-Falcons start time was delayed from its original 8:15 p.m. start time to 8:50 p.m. due to the movement of the Patriots-Chiefs game from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 7:05 p.m.

This is the second of five prime-time games on the Packers’ 2020 schedule. They’ll be back in the national spotlight in Week 9 for a Thursday night game in San Francisco for a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship.

This is the first of two prime-time games for the Falcons on their 2020 schedule. Atlanta next appears in a prime-time slot in Week 8 for Thursday Night Football at Carolina.

NFL live stream for “Monday Night Football”

Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

“Monday Night Football” schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.