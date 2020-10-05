‘West Wing’ Reunion Special on HBO Max: Sterling K Brown to Play Leo

RELATED STORIES

Two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will portray White House chief of staff Leo McGarry in HBO Max’s upcoming West Wing reunion special.

John Spencer played the role on the NBC political drama, and won an Emmy along the way, until his death midway through filming the seventh and final season.

People.com first reported on Brown’s casting.

Premiering Thursday, Oct. 15 on the streaming service, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy- and Peabody Award–winning drama series will come together, with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from Season 3.

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen all will reprise their respective roles from the episode.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will also include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair/former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Emmy–winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will play the iconic score for The West Wing theme song on his guitar, while the folk rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special.