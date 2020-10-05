Week 5 Fantasy TE Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

The tight end position continues to be a mystery for most fantasy football owners. Sure, a monster game from George Kittle and a two-TD week from Mark Andrews brought some sort of normalcy to the position this week, but when low-owned (or no-owned) guys like Mo Alie-Cox, Donald Parham, Jason Witten, and Ian Thomas are getting TDs, things can get frustrating. Despite these players stepping up, we can’t rank them too highly in our Week 4 fantasy TE rankings solely because they’re so TD dependent.
That said, if you do need to trust one because of T.J. Hockenson’s bye, Alie-Cox seems to be the best of the bunch. Philip Rivers loves throwing to the former VCU basketball player and Alie-Cox has at least 100 yards or a TD in his past three games. He’s not a top priority to play lat the TE spot, but against the Browns, who are weak against TEs, he could be a great streaming option this week (though it is a big annoying Trey Burton received five targets for the Colts last week).
If you’re looking for the top streamer of the week, you should should grab Eric Ebron, who scored in his last game and gets a matchup against an Eagles defense that has struggled against TEs all season. Ebron is notoriously boom-or-bust, but this is the type of matchup he can “boom” in, making him an optimal replacement for Hockenson or Noah Fant (knee).
Some other notable streamers include Jordan Akins (vs. Jaguars), Dalton Schultz (vs. Giants) and Jimmy Graham (vs. Buccaneers), but aside from that, the top rankings will be chalk. However, it is worth noting that Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate will likely have more value in Tampa Bay with O.J. Howard (Achilles’) potentially done for the season, and both Austin Hooper (vs. Colts) and Logan Thomas (vs. Rams) are on the radar because of red-zone roles and talent.
Check back for updates and analysis to these TE rankings throughout the week.
Week 5 Fantasy TE Rankings (Standard)
These rankings are for non-PPR leagues
|George Kittle, SF vs. MIA. Kittle’s return to action in Week 4 was an excellent one as he caught all 15 of his targets for a whopping 183 yards and a TD. Kittle will continue to be one of the two top-tier tight ends in fantasy and as long as he’s healthy, he’s a must-start and is probably the No. 1 pass-catching option for the 49ers.
|Travis Kelce, KC vs. LV
|Mark Andrews, BAL vs. CIN. The Bengals have allowed the seventh-most yards to TEs this season at a mark of 259, yet they haven’t allowed a TD yet to the position. That could change against Andrews, who already has two multi-TD games this season and averaged six catches for 76 yards and a score in the two games he played against the Bengals last season.
|Darren Waller, LV @ KC
|Tyler Higbee, LAR @ WAS. Last time that Higbee faced a team that was weak against tight ends, the Eagles, he caught five passes for 54 yards and three TDs. Washington has allowed five TDs to TEs so far this season (tied for most in the NFL) including two to Mark Andrews last week. Higbee should have a chance for another good game if Jared Goff looks his way early and often.
|Jonnu Smith, TEN vs. BUF. The Bills have actually struggled against TEs this year. They have allowed 359 yards to the position, more than any other team in the NFL, and they have allowed the second-most receptions to the position at 31. Smith is averaging 4.3 catches, 60.3 yards, and a TD per game for the Titans and depending on the health of their other receiving weapons (A.J. Brown, knee; Adam Humphries, COVID list), he could be in for a bigger role than usual in the Titans offense.
|Zach Ertz, PHI @ PIT. Ertz will continue to be a PPR monster because of his high volume of targets. Last week against the 49ers, he only had yards, but he did have four catches on the game. However, the Steelers are just about as tough on tight ends as the 49ers are, so this may be one of Ertz’s more difficult matchups. He should still see enough targets to be relevant, but there are concerns about how much yardage he’ll be able to rack up in this contest.
|Eric Ebron, PIT vs. PHI. The Eagles have allowed the fourth-most yards to tight ends this season and have allowed a league-high five TDs to the position this year. They’re fresh off getting gashed by George Kittle while Ebron caught a TD his last game and will be refreshed and ready to play after an unexpected bye. He’s the top streamer this week and can be trusted in an excellent matchup.
|Evan Engram, NYG @ DAL. Engram is one of the most-targeted TEs in the NFL and is averaging 7.5 targets per game from Daniel Jones. He hasn’t caught a TD yet or topped 65 yards in a game, but the volume is there. In a favorable matchup against a Cowboys team allowing 11.4 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to TEs, Engram will have a chance to rack up some serious points as the Giants look to earn their first win.
|Hunter Henry, LAC @ NO. The Saints allow more catches (32) and TDs (5) to TEs than any other team in the NFL. They also allow the second-most yards to the position at a mark of 330. Henry is averaging 4.5 catches per game for 61.3 yards but has yet to score this season. That could change against the Saints, especially considering that they’ve allowed TDs to the likes of Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan this season.
|Hayden Hurst, ATL vs. CAR
|Mike Gesicki, MIA @ SF
|Jordan Akins, HOU vs. JAX
|Jared Cook, NO vs. LAC
|Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. NYG
|Mo Alie-Cox, IND @ CLE
|Logan Thomas, WAS vs. LAR
|Austin Hooper, CLE vs. IND
|Jimmy Graham, CHI vs. TB
|Greg Olsen, SEA vs. MIN
|Chris Herndon, NYJ vs. ARZ
|Rob Gronkowski, TB @ CHI
|Drew Sample, CIN @ BAL
|Tyler Eifert, JAX @ HOU
|Dawson Knox, BUF @ TEN
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA
|Ian Thomas, CAR @ ATL
|Jack Doyle, IND @ CLE
|Taysom Hill, NO vs. LAC
|Cameron Brate, TB @ CHI
|Dan Arnold, ARI @ NYJ
|Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA