Week 5 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Rank Player 1 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. LAC 2 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. NYG. The Giants are middle of the pack against the run, but they have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to the RB position and two receiving TDs there as well. This is a good matchup for Zeke to eat in. 3 Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA 4 Josh Jacobs, LV @ KC 5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. LV. The Raiders are just one of two teams in the NFL to allow seven TDs to RBs this season (six rushing, one receiving) along with the Carolina Panthers. A multi-faceted threat like Edwards-Helaire will be tough for the Raiders to defend and he could rack up a lot of yards both on the ground and through the air. 6 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. BUF 7 James Robinson, JAX @ HOU. Here’s another good matchup for Robinson who will be taking on a Texans defense that has allowed the most rushing yards (651) and third-most rushing TDs (6) to RBs this year. The Jaguars will have to stay in this one on offense for Robinson to be fully effective, but they should stand a chance of doing that against the lowly 0-4 Texans. 8 Todd Gurley, ATL vs. CAR. Gurley climbs into the top-10 for a favorable matchup against a Panthers defense that has allowed seven rushing TDs to RBs. Gurley will always be a red-zone TD threat, so fire him up as an RB1 and hope that the Falcons defense can keep them close for enough of this game for Gurley to get consistent carries. 9 Chris Carson, SEA vs. MIN. The Vikings have been gashed on the ground this season to the tune of 496 yards (fifth-most in the NFL) and four TDs. Carson should continue to be the lead back in Seattle with Carlos Hyde (shoulder) banged up and should continue to be an all-around threat for Seattle (350 scrimmage yards, five total TDs). 10 Jonathan Taylor, IND @ CLE 11 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. IND. With Nick Chubb out for the foreseeable future, Hunt will be the top RB for the Browns and should handle a bulk of the workload. The Colts have been good against RBs this year — their 12.1 FPPG allowed is fourth-best in the NFL as of this writing — but Hunt is averaging 5.5 yards per touch and 5.5 yards per carry so far this season. Something’s gotta give and it Hunt should have a chance to score if the Colts focus on slowing down Cleveland’s rejuvenated receiving corps. 12 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. MIA. Mostert (knee) should be making his return soon and it could come against the Dolphins in Week 5. If he is available, he will be a must-start option against a Dolphins defense that has allowed five rushing TDs this season, good for fourth-most in the NFL. 13 Mike Davis, CAR @ ATL. No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Carolina offense. Davis has filled in admirably for McCaffrey and has at least 91 scrimmage yards and a TD in the past two games. He should have a chance to continue to do damage against a Falcons defense that has allowed four total TDs to RBs on just 76 touches so far this season. 14 Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ NYJ. The matchup looks good for Drake, but he has yet to run for over 100 yards on the season, has just five total receptions for 20 yards, and hasn’t scored a TD since Week 1. He’s also dealing with a chest injury and could cede some snaps to Chase Edmonds. Drake is still a high-end RB2 in this matchup, but if he doesn’t capitalize this week, it may be time to downgrade him to fringee RB2/flex territory. 15 David Johnson, HOU vs. JAX. Since averaging 7.0 yards per carry in the season opener, Johnson has only managed 3.0 yards per carry in three games and has scored just once. That said, Johnson is coming off a 91-yard outing against the Vikings so perhaps he can take advantage of the Jaguars, a team that has allowed 618 total yards and six total TDs to RBs this season. 16 David Montgomery, CHI vs. TB. The Bucs give up the third-fewest rushing yards to RBs but the second-most receiving yards to the position. Montgomery will have to do his damage through the air but he will continue to have a chance to do that with Tarik Cohen out for the season. Montgomery saw a season-high six targets against the Colts in Week 4. 17 James Conner, PIT vs. PHI 18 Joe Mixon, CIN @ BAL. Good news: Mixon finally had a breakout game with 181 scrimmage yards and three TDs against the Jaguars. Bad news: Mixon faces a Ravens team that has allowed the 10th-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs and just two total TDs. Mixon still is a must-start, but his ceiling is a bit lower than usual in a tough matchup. 19 Miles Sanders, PHI @ PIT. Sanders is missing three of his normal starting offensive lineman (Andre Dillard, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo) and the team’s top backup option at all positions (Jason Peters). It will be hard to do much without them against a tough Steeler front that is allowing only 40.3 rushing yards per game on the season. 20 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ NO. With Austin Ekeler (hamstring) out for the foreseeable future, Kelley will get the first crack at stepping into the Chargers’ top back role. Kelley is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season but he did have a 21-touch, 113-yard outing in Week 2 against the Chiefs. The Saints will be a tough test for the Chargers as they have limited opposing RBs to just 3.6 yards per carry so far this season. 21 Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. LAR. Gibson has a rushing TD in each of his last three games and against the Ravens on Sunday, he posted a career-high four catches for 82 receiving yards. As the season goes along, he should become increasingly involved in the Washington offense and be a consistent RB2. His first chance to build on the hype will come against a Rams team that allows the 11th-most rushing yards and ninth-most receiving yards to RBs. 22 Ronald Jones II, TB @ CHI. Jones handled 20 carries and totaled 111 yards for the Buccaneers in Week 4 with Leonard Fournette (ankle) out and LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Kenjon Barner (concussion) leaving the game early. He should get a chance to be the high-volume lead back again on a short week with Ke’Shawn Vaughn backing him up. 23 Devonta Freeman, NYG @ DAL. Against the Rams, Freeman showed some flashes of the Freeman of old in just his second start with the Giants. He touched the ball 15 times and turned it into 68 total yards. Freeman will continue to work into game shape against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 544 rushing yards to RBs this season, good for the third-most in the NFL. 24 Melvin Gordon, DEN @ NE. Gordon had a 100-yard, two TD game just in time for Phillip Lindsay to come back and start splitting some of the workload with him. Gordon has the talent to be a top-15 play but until we see what a full-game split between him and Lindsay looks like, it’s hard to trust him as anything more than an RB2, especially against the Patriots who will scheme to stop Denver’s rushing offense. 25 Le’Veon Bell, NYJ vs. ARZ. Bell is aiming for a Week 5 return and will get to make it against an Arizona defense that is allowing the third-most receiving yards to RBs this season (247) and is the only team to have allowed three receiving TDs so far this year. This seems like a good spot for Bell but given how banged-up the rest of the Jets offense is, Bell could become the top priority for the Cardinals defense to stop. 26 Mark Ingram, BAL vs. CIN. Between Ingram, Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, and Lamar Jackson, it’s hard to predict who will lead the Ravens in carries any given week. Ingram is a solid flex play in a great matchup against the Bengals (541 rushing yards allowed to RBs, fourth-most in the NFL). 27 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ WAS. Henderson looked like the lead back for the Rams a couple of weeks ago but against the Giants, Malcolm Brown out-touched him 14-9 and outgained him 56-38. The Rams will continue to ride the hot hand in the backfield and while we like that to be Henderson most weeks given what he’s shown his ceiling to be, none of the Rams backs can be considered anything more than a speculative flex play. 28 Devin Singletary, BUF @ TEN. Zack Moss’ return could be imminent, but with Singletary out-producing him on the ground, Singletary should hold onto the lead-back duties. However, Moss may handle most of the goal-line work, so both are flex plays as Singletary has limited TD upside while Moss has limited yardage upside. 29 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ NE. It will be interesting to see how Lindsay is employed in the Denver backfield along with Gordon. He had eight touches on 19 snaps before being hurt in the opener and the duo seemed to be on pace for a 50-50 split. With Gordon playing well, that split could be a bit different this week, but Lindsay should still be in range as a flex play. 30 Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. MIA. McKinnon seems locked into the top backup/spot starter role behind Raheem Mostert at this point. Perhaps Tevin Coleman will change that if healthy, but feel free to fire up McKinnon as a pass-catching flex who has some serious PPR upside. 31 Latavius Murray, NO vs. LAC. The last two weeks, Murray has handled 26 carries and turned them into 122 yards and two TDs. He’s going to continue to get carries as the Saints coaching staff looks to keep Alvin Kamara fresh. That said, the Chargers have yet to allow a rushing TD to an RB this year, so trusting Murray as flex does come with some risk. 32 Leonard Fournette, TB @ CHI 33 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ SF. Gaskin has at least 62 scrimmage yards in each of his four outings this year and is still leading the Dolphins backfield in carries on a weekly basis. He hasn’t yet scored, and it may be hard for him to do that against as San Francisco defnese that allows a league-low 11 FPPG to RBs. 34 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ WAS 35 Zack Moss, BUF @ TEN 36 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. CIN 37 James White, NE vs. DEN 38 Justin Jackson, LAC @ NO. With Ekeler out, Jackson will be the top backup to Kelley and could eventually overtake the rookie if Kelley can’t produce more than 3.3 yards per carry on the ground. Of course, Jackson is only averaging 1.6 yards per carry, but that has come in an eight-carry sample size. With more opportunity, he could improve and he’s a good handcuff to own either way. 39 JK Dobbins, BAL vs. CIN 40 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NYJ. Edmonds has caught 17 passes this season compared to Kenyan Drake’s five. He could become more involved as a receiver against a Jets team that has allowed the eighth-most receptions to RBs this season (24). 41 Dion Lewis, NYG @ DAL 42 Jordan Howard, MIA @ SF 43 Nyheim Hines, IND @ CLE 44 D’Ernest Johnson, CLE vs. IND 45 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ SEA 46 Cam Akers, LAR @ WAS 47 Duke Johnson, HOU vs. JAX 48 Damien Harris, NE vs. DEN 49 Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. MIN 50 Wayne Gallman, NYG @ DAL 51 Matt Breida, MIA @ SF 52 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. NYG 53 Darwin Thompson, KC vs. LV 54 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ BAL 55 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DEN 56 Boston Scott, PHI @ PIT 57 Chris Thompson, JAX @ HOU 58 Brian Hill, ATL vs. CAR 59 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ CLE 60 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. MIA 61 Anthony McFarland, PIT vs. PHI 62 Jalen Richard, LV @ KC 63 J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. LAR 64 Darrynton Evans, TEN vs. BUF 65 Reggie Bonnafon, CAR @ ATL 66 Benny Snell, PIT vs. PHI 67 Frank Gore, NYJ vs. ARZ 68 Royce Freeman, DEN @ NE 69 La’Mical Perine NYJ vs. ARZ