Week 5 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
10

If you thought Kareem Hunt was a nice value play in PPR before, you’re going to love him now. Nick Chubb, unfortunately, exited early with a knee injury against the Cowboys last week and he didn’t return to action. That will open the door for Hunt to potentially be a top back in PPR formats, but it isn’t the only injury impacting fantasy football owners. Austin Ekeler also went down with a hamstring injury, and now, Joshua Kelley will be on the rise. That, combined with the potential players returning from injuries (Raheem Mostert, Le’Veon Bell, and Phillip Lindsay), will make our Week 5 fantasy PPR RB rankings look a lot different than they did last week.

The usual suspects are still near the top, but one notable riser is Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones. With Leonard Fournette (ankle) absent and LeSean McCoy banged up, Jones was targeted times and had six catches against the Chargers. If Fournette and McCoy miss time going forward, Jones and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn will handle the workload out of the backfield and Jones will have more PPR upside, as Tom Brady loves to throw to his RBs.

WEEK 5 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Elsewhere, the return of James White will be a boon for potential flex plays, and White will continue to be a solid PPR option against the Broncos in Week 5. The Rams RBs, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown, continue to be heavily involved in the passing game, as well, so while it may be hard to figure out the rotation there on a weekly basis, both flex options.

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback  | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

A PPR sleeper to keep an eye on moving forward is Chase Edmonds. The Cardinals backup saw six targets (good for second on the team) and caught five passes for 24 yards and a TD against the Panthers in Week 4. He’s clearly behind Kenyan Drake in terms of carries, but Edmonds could continue to work as the team’s top pass-catcher out of the backfield. He does have two receiving TDs on the year, so he could be an intriguing flex play against the Jets in Week 5. If Drake’s chest injury is more serious than initially though, Edmonds would be a legit RB2.

Other key players that move up in PPR include Jerick McKinnon (vs. Dolphins), Devin Singletary (@ Titans), Dion Lewis (@ Cowboys), and Nyheim Hines (@ Browns). None can “replace” Aaron Jones, who’s on bye this week, but McKinnon and Singletary come the closest to being able to fill his shoes. Both Lewis and Hines make good replacements for Detroit’s Adrian Peterson and D’Andre Swift, who are also on bye.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 5 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Alvin Kamara, NO @ DET
2Aaron Jones, GB vs. ATL
3Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. CLE
4Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ CAR
5Dalvin Cook, MIN @ HOU
6Nick Chubb, CLE @ DAL
7Austin Ekeler, LAC @ TB
8Jonathan Taylor, IND @ CHI
9James Robinson, JAX @ CIN
10Melvin Gordon, DEN @ NYJ
11Joe Mixon, CIN vs. JAX
12David Montgomery, CHI vs. IND
13Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. NE
14Miles Sanders, PHI @ SF
15Chris Carson, SEA @ MIA
16Todd Gurley, ATL @ GB
17Josh Jacobs, LV vs. BUF
18Kareem Hunt, CLE @ DAL
19Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. PHI
20Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. NYG
21David Johnson, HOU vs. MIN
22Mike Davis, CAR vs. ARZ
23Devin Singletary, BUF @ LV
24Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. SEA
25Ronald Jones II, TB vs. LAC
26Mark Ingram, BAL @ WAS
27Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. PHI
28Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. BAL
29Sony Michel, NE @ KC
30JK Dobbins, BAL @ WAS
31Adrian Peterson, DET vs. NO
32Joshua Kelley, LAC @ TB
33Frank Gore, NYJ vs. DEN
34Devonta Freeman, NYG @ LAR
35James White, NE @ KC
36Zack Moss, BUF @ LV
37LeSean McCoy, TB vs. LAC
38Nyheim Hines, IND @ CHI
39Latavius Murray, NO @ DET
40Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NYG
41Jordan Howard, MIA vs. SEA
42D’Andre Swift, DET vs. NO
43Chris Thompson, JAX @ CIN
44Jamaal Williams, GB vs. ATL
45Carlos Hyde, SEA @ MIA
46Gus Edwards, BAL @ WAS
47Royce Freeman, DEN @ NYJ
48Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NO
49Dion Lewis, NYG @ LAR
50Matt Breida, MIA vs. SEA
51Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ CAR
52Boston Scott, PHI @ SF
53Rex Burkhead, NE @ KC
54Damien Harris, NE @ KC
55Darwin Thompson, KC vs. NE
56Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. JAX
57Alexander Mattison, MIN @ HOU
58Tony Pollard, DAL vs. CLE
59Jalen Richard, LV vs. BUF
60Brian Hill, ATL @ GB
61Corey Clement, PHI @ SF
62La’Mical Perine NYJ vs. DEN
63Devontae Booker, LV vs. BUF
64J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. BAL
65Reggie Bonnafon, CAR vs. ARZ
66Peyton Barber, WAS vs. BAL
67AJ Dillon, GB vs. ATL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR