We will rape your kids, 9 attackers tell farmer

A gang of nine attackers allegedly threatened to rape a Gauteng farmer’s young children if he didn’t cooperate and give them what they wanted.

According to Netwerk24, Paul da Cruz, his wife and four children – three girls and one boy aged between 6 and 18 – were attacked on their farm in Westonaria in Gauteng on Friday morning.

Da Cruz reportedly said his children and his wife were directly threatened with rape and he wanted them to undergo trauma counselling as soon as possible.

On Saturday, one of his daughters reportedly asked him what it would look like if she were shot in the head.

Netwerk24 reports that several firearms as well as laptops were stolen during the attack. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Masooa confirmed the incident.

The nine attackers fled in two vehicles and are still on the loose.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 21-year-old farm manager of De Rots was found dead in an open space in Paul Roux around 06:30 on Friday. He had been murdered and tied, with a rope around his neck, to a pole. He had serious injuries to his head and face. A knife was found near the scene.

The two alleged perpetrators, aged 32 and 43, will appear in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

On Friday, three men appeared in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Chantel Kershaw, 44, a local farmer.

Two of the men allegedly attacked Kershaw, who was screaming for help, strangled her to death and went to the house, where they assaulted Kershaw’s mother with a firearm. The attackers allegedly stole the victims’ belongings and locked a female employee in the bathroom before fleeing the scene in the family’s white Chevrolet bakkie.

A man who worked for Kershaw, and who was allegedly also attacked, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Compiled by Riaan Grobler

