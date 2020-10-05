Watch Blac Chyna Walk Out of Podcast Interview Due to Soulja Boy Question

Instagram

The star is already feeling uncomfortable the moment Adam22 mentions that she and Safaree Samuels should do a collaboration on OnlyFans even though he’s married.

Blac Chyna stopped by “No Jumper” podcast just recently expecting host Adam22 to ask her questions about her music. However, what she received was questions that she deemed so disrespectful she eventually decided to walk out of the interview.

Chyna was already feeling uncomfortable the moment Adam mentioned that she should do a collaboration with Safaree Samuels on OnlyFans. “He’s married,” the mother of two reminded the host, who replied, “Right, but you know…” Chyna then made it clear that she would not do any collaboration with Safaree because “it’s weird.”

Things further went south when Adam switched the subject to Soulja Boy, asking her whether she saw him recently. The “Rob & Chyna” alum sidestepped by asking Adam if he saw him, and the latter then mentioned she and Soulja romanced each other a year ago and asked if she would make music with him again. Not having it any longer, she said, “Hey, guess what? I’m out.”

Seemingly feeling confused, Adam asked if it was because of the Soulja Boy question before reiterating that people wanted to know details about their relationship. Standing her ground, she accused Adam of being weird and disrespectful before walking off the set.





Chyna and Soulja briefly dated in February last year. Their romance only lasted for a couple of weeks following a “huge argument” about her ex Tyga. In the end, the two decided to go their separate way because they were not on the same page and she felt that he “was not ready to commit.”

Soulja later confirmed the split by saying on Twitter, “I just wanted to see what the p***y felt like.” However, the rapper apparently regretted posting such a message because he returned to the micro-blogging with an apology that read, “My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less.”