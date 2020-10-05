Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (“Voyageur” or the “Company”) (CSE:VOY) announces it has granted an aggregate of 625,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of five years, vest immediately, and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance thereof. Following the grant, the Company now has a total of 2,430,000 stock options issued and outstanding, representing 8.91% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

ABOUT VOYAGEUR MINERAL EXPLORERS CORP.

The Corporation is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company’s properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has no long-term debt and has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects, including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

