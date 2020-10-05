Vijay Deverakonda shares a happy picture from his favourite food-heaven spot



Vijay Deverakonda is one actor who’s pictures always grab all the eyeballs on social media. Whether it’s his shirtless selfies or his clicks with his pet, the actor always manages to drive his fans crazy with his clicks. Now Vijay has shared a happy picture of himself and got his fans gaga about it.

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture from Europe where he’s seen surrounded by some great breakfast goodies. He has his cup of coffee and juices around him, along with some freshly baked puffs and parfait. He’s seen smiling widely with all the yummy goodies around him and he says that this is a happy place, his food-heaven and his escape from madness.

His caption reads, “Europe – my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven.”

Take a look at the picture.











