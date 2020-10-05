Venezuela destroys suspected drug trafficking jet with ‘American branding’

“After entering our territory and being detected by the radars of the Comprehensive Aerospace Defence Command, the provisions of the Control Law for the Comprehensive Defence of the Airspace were complied with, neutralising this plane after ignoring the orders identification and landing,” Mr Reverol said.

Mr Reverol was also unable to say what had happened to the plane’s crew or if illicit drugs were found inside the wreckage.

Images released by the Venezuelan Internal Affairs Minister appear to show the aircraft still on fire while on the ground and National Guard officers inspecting the rubble.