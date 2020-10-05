[Update: PlayStation too] Report: Apple working with Microsoft to bring Apple TV app to Xbox consoles

Over the last few years, we’ve seen Apple open up its software by allowing third-party hardware to run Apple TV and even HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support. Now Microsoft’s Xbox consoles look to be the latest hardware to be gaining the Apple TV app.

Update: has learned that Apple is also working with Sony to bring the Apple TV app to PlayStation consoles. Our anonymous source also believes HomeKit support could arrive at some point but that feature may not launch at the same time as the Apple TV app.

Earlier this week we learned that Roku is working on adding HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to its streaming devices. That’s after the streaming platform got the Apple TV app in fall 2019. And over the last few years we’ve seen TV makers like Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and LG bring the integration without a set top box required.

Reported by Windows Central, Xbox is the newest hardware platform scheduled to be getting the Apple TV app as the option to use it showed up for some users in the Xbox Insiders beta program. Windows Central was able to corroborate the preview availability of the Apple TV app with multiple sources.

As noted in the report, a likely launch could be with the new Xbox Series X and S consoles on November 10. And there is a bit of irony around Microsoft working with Apple on this given the latter recently blocked Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service that worked via the xCloud iOS app.

It’s somewhat interesting that Apple and Microsoft are working on this, given the fact Apple effectively blocked cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass recently with a requirement for Microsoft to submit each game in the library separately. Apple TV, obviously, won’t submit every movie and TV show in its service separately, which contrasts policies seen over on iOS.

For now there hasn’t been any evidence of HomeKit or AirPlay 2 support coming alongside the Apple TV app for Xbox.

