Up your home security with $20 off Eufy’s 5-piece alarm kit today

The Eufy Security 5-piece home alarm kit drops to $139.99 at Newegg when you use the code 93XPU47. Without the code, the alarm kit is going for $160. This is a brand new system that we haven’t seen many deals on yet, so this is worth jumping on. It is very similar to the Ring Alarm system, and that 5-piece kit is going for $200 right now. So this is definitely some good value if you’re thinking about getting into your own modular home security.

Eufy’s kit comes with a HomeBase, keypad, motion sensor, and two entry sensors. It can cover doors and windows, give you instant alerts, and arm or disarm in seconds. You can add individual sensors to it later as needed and install in minutes. $139.99 $159.99 $20 off

The 5-piece system comes with the home alarm’s HomeBase, a keypad, a motion sensor, and two entry sensors. You can place the entry sensors on doors and windows. Secure the keypad to a wall most likely near your main entrance and secure the motion sensor to a wall with the included mounts. The whole thing takes minutes to install.

You can set up the Eufy alarm system to send you instant alerts any time any of the sensors get tripped. Learn about all the motion and breaches happening around your home through the Eufy Security app on your smartphone. You can also arm and disarm the system in seconds, which means you won’t add a lot of inconvenience to your life. You can just use the keypad on the way out the door or even key in your password through the app.

The smart system can be connected to your home network and controlled by voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (although not Apple HomeKit).

This is just one of several home security systems becoming popular lately. Like Ring products, SimpliSafe, and others one of the key elements of the Eufy Security system is that it’s modular. You start with a multiple piece kit like this that includes essentials like the HomeBase. Then you add sensors and other things as you need them.