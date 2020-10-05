Unknown protesters bring N12 near Bedfordview to a standstill

Unknown protesters blocked the N12 on Johannesburg’s East Rand early on Monday morning.

Even though the road was reopened, traffic in the area was still moving slowly at around 07:30, according to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

“Between 05:00 and 06:30, the N12 freeway direction east at the R24 split in the Bedfordview area was partially closed. Protesters were using trucks and other motor vehicles to block the road. But with the help of Sanral (South African National Roads Agency), we managed to remove the [protesters].”

READ | Protesters erect marquee tent on busy Cape Town road

Mokheseng could not confirm social media reports that the protesters were EMPD members, but pointed out that the protesters did not use EMPD uniforms or use its vehicles.

“We are still trying to establish who the protesters were with the help of the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.