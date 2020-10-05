UK government blames a "technical issue,quot; for underreporting COVID-19 cases by 15,000+; reports suggest an Excel sheet with lab results reached its max. size (Matt Brian/Engadget)

Matt Brian / Engadget:
UK government blames a “technical issue,rdquo; for underreporting COVID-19 cases by 15,000+; reports suggest an Excel sheet with lab results reached its max. size — A day after the UK government announced its highest number of new coronavirus cases in England, the reason behind the drastic rise has reportedly been revealed.
